September 6, 2016 / 6:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BUWOG launches a 300 million euro 5-yr convertible bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BUWOG AG :

* Launch of a 300 million euro 5-year convertible bond offering

* Net proceeds from issuance of bonds will be mainly used for growth programmes with a particular focus on expanding buwog's activities in business areas asset management and development in germany

* To launch offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2021 in an aggregate nominal amount of 300 million euros ($334.32 million) and a denomination of 100,000 euros each

* Bonds will have a maturity of 5 years and will be issued and redeemed at 100 percent of their principal amount

* Bonds will be offered with a coupon between 0.00 percent and 0.25 percent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear, and a conversion premium between 27.50 percent and 35.00 percent above reference share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

