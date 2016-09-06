BRIEF-Redrow profit up 23 percent, says sales 'very encouraging'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc

* Group revenue up 20% to a record £1.38bn driven by a 17% increase in legal completions and a 7% increase in average selling price to £288,600

* Record pre-tax profit of £250m, up 23% (2015: £204m)

* Private order book up 54% at £807m

* Sales in first 10 weeks are very encouraging and up 8% on a strong comparator last year

* Sales in first 10 weeks are very encouraging and up 8% on a strong comparator last year

* I am confident that this will be another year of significant progress for redrow