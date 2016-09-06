FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SLM Solutions says GE agrees to preserve sites, workforce
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SLM Solutions says GE agrees to preserve sites, workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions

* SLM Solutions Group and GE Germany Holdings AG agree on business combination; ge germany holdings ag announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SLM Solutions Group AG

* SLM Solutions and GE agreed on major cornerstones of transaction and their mutual understanding of slm solutions' future development

* General Electric assured support of development on a long-term basis, to preserve and expand existing sites, including size of workforce

* General Electric would welcome if slm solutions' executive board members will continue their office in company

* Says executive board and supervisory board will issue a reasoned opinion following receipt of offer document Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

