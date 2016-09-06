BRIEF-GxP German Properties expands portfolio buying several office properties

Sept 6 (Reuters) - GxP German Properties AG :

* Expands portfolio with acquisition of several office properties worth roughly 30 million euros ($33.47 million)

* Acquisition of two office properties with a total rental area of more than 14,600 square metres in Dresden

* Purchase of a property with a total rental area of about 15,000 square metres at central location in Erbach

* Attractive initial yields of between 8 percent and 10 percent

* Transfer of ownership for properties is planned for November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)