FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CompuGroup Medical buys Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l.
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 6, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CompuGroup Medical buys Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CompuGroup Medical SE :

* Acquires Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. and strengthens its market leading position in the Italian market for pharmacy software

* Acquired 75 percent of shares of Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. based in Pavia

* Total revenue of Vega was in 2015 approx. 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million)

* Purchase price, which shall remain confidential as stipulated in agreement between two contractual parties, was paid in cash and financed through cash at hand and existing credit lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.