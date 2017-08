Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2016 to range between 150 million and 160 million euros ($168.81 million - $180 million) and for 2017 to range between 200 million and 225 million euros

* Operative profitability margin (EBIT margin) is expected to range between 13 pct and 16 pct for both fiscal years