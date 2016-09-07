BRIEF-Gjensidige aims to merge two subsidiaries

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gjensidige :

* Wants to merge subsidiaries Gjensidige Bank and Gjensidige Investeringsraadgivning

* The rationale for merging the two entities is to improve competitiveness and efforts within the savings market and secure a more efficient operation within the Gjensidige Group

* Boards of the two entities have decided to commence preparations for a merger plan

* The board of Gjensidige Bank decided to apply for a license from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority to provide investment services in order to pursue the merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)