a year ago
BRIEF-Gjensidige aims to merge two subsidiaries
September 7, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gjensidige aims to merge two subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gjensidige :

* Wants to merge subsidiaries Gjensidige Bank and Gjensidige Investeringsraadgivning

* The rationale for merging the two entities is to improve competitiveness and efforts within the savings market and secure a more efficient operation within the Gjensidige Group

* Boards of the two entities have decided to commence preparations for a merger plan

* The board of Gjensidige Bank decided to apply for a license from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority to provide investment services in order to pursue the merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

