BRIEF-SAF HOLLAND acquires majority interest in Brazilian KLL
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 8, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SAF HOLLAND acquires majority interest in Brazilian KLL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Acquires majority interest in Brazilian suspension specialist KLL

* Expects closing of acquisition sometime in Q4 of 2016

* Companies agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Intends to include KLL into SAF-HOLLAND Group's scope of consolidation as of October 1, 2016

* Founding family will retain remaining 42.5 percent interest in KLL

* Kll expects sales for full-year 2016 to reach about 10 million euros ($11.25 million) and a break-even ebitda

* Expects that rising sales at KLL will allow it to return to EBIT-margins achieved in a normal year which were above current SAF-HOLLAND Group average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

