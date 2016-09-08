FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genus FY revenue down 3 pct to 388.3 mln stg
#Healthcare
September 8, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genus FY revenue down 3 pct to 388.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Genus Plc

* Fy revenue fell 3 percent to 388.3 million stg

* Total dividend 21.4 penceper share

* Preliminary results

* Fy adjusted pretax profit rose 7 percent to 49.7 million stg

* Final dividend 14.7 penceper share

* Fy statutory profit before tax up 5% to £60.9m

* Plan to increase research and development investment in fy17 and therefore expect broadly stable constant currency results

* However exchange rates should provide a benefit to full year reported numbers

* Overall we expect to perform in line with market expectations - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

