BRIEF-Genus FY revenue down 3 pct to 388.3 mln stg

* Fy revenue fell 3 percent to 388.3 million stg
* Total dividend 21.4 penceper share
* Preliminary results
* Fy adjusted pretax profit rose 7 percent to 49.7 million stg
* Final dividend 14.7 penceper share
* Fy statutory profit before tax up 5% to £60.9m
* Plan to increase research and development investment in fy17 and therefore expect broadly stable constant currency results
* However exchange rates should provide a benefit to full year reported numbers
* Overall we expect to perform in line with market expectations - ceo