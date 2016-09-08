BRIEF-Monitise reports FY revenue in-line with its previous forecast

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc :

* FY revenue fell 24.7 percent to 67.6 million stg

* Says at Aug. 31 2016 headcount had further fallen to 469

* Says EBITDA loss in year was 19.6 mln stg as compared to 41.8 mln stg in FY 2015

* Says operating costs in FY 2016 were 58.5 mln stg, a reduction of 28.7 mln stg from 87.2 mln stg reported in FY 2015

* Says reduction in cost for year was predominantly headcount related with people costs reducing by 24.5 mln stg from 69.2 mln stg to 44.7 mln stg

* Says headcount as at June 30, 2016 was 500 by comparison to 850 as at June 30, 2015

* Says group reported a loss before tax of 243.1 mln stg compared to a loss of 227.4 mln stg in FY 2015

* Says statutory loss after tax for year was 233.4 mln stg (FY 2015: 223.6 mln stg)

* Says basic and diluted loss per share was 10.5 pence (FY 2015: 10.8 pence)

* Says full year revenue of 67.6 mln stg declined 24.7 pct compared to prior year as anticipated but stable half-on-half and in line with previous guidance