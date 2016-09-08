FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise reports FY revenue in-line with its previous forecast
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2016 / 6:25 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Monitise reports FY revenue in-line with its previous forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc :

* FY revenue fell 24.7 percent to 67.6 million stg

* Says at Aug. 31 2016 headcount had further fallen to 469

* Says EBITDA loss in year was 19.6 mln stg as compared to 41.8 mln stg in FY 2015

* Says operating costs in FY 2016 were 58.5 mln stg, a reduction of 28.7 mln stg from 87.2 mln stg reported in FY 2015

* Says reduction in cost for year was predominantly headcount related with people costs reducing by 24.5 mln stg from 69.2 mln stg to 44.7 mln stg

* Says headcount as at June 30, 2016 was 500 by comparison to 850 as at June 30, 2015

* Says group reported a loss before tax of 243.1 mln stg compared to a loss of 227.4 mln stg in FY 2015

* Says statutory loss after tax for year was 233.4 mln stg (FY 2015: 223.6 mln stg)

* Says basic and diluted loss per share was 10.5 pence (FY 2015: 10.8 pence)

* Says full year revenue of 67.6 mln stg declined 24.7 pct compared to prior year as anticipated but stable half-on-half and in line with previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.