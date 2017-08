Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc. :

* Has signed an agreement with Niké, Slovakian operator, for integration of GIG's iGaming cloud (IGC) platform

* Niké is betting company in Slovakia and currently has more than 900 branches

* Niké expects to receive new casino license early in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)