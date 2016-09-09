FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon sees "slightly improved" trading outcome for current year
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 9, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon sees "slightly improved" trading outcome for current year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Final dividend 8 penceper share

* Total dividend 12 penceper share

* FY revenue £1,595.2m (2015: £1,513.9m) +5.4%

* FY like-for-like sales +3.4%

* FY profit before tax £80.6m (2015: £77.8m) +3.6%

* FY operating profit £109.7m (2015: £112.5m) down 2.5%

* Since year end, wetherspoon's sales have continued to be encouraging and increased by 4.1%

* Currently sees a slightly improved trading outcome for current fy, compared with our expectations at pre-close stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

