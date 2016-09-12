BRIEF-Abcam says FY revenue up 19.2 pct to 171.1 mln stg

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :

* Preliminary results

* Final dividend 6.556 pence per share

* FY pretax profit 45.4 mln stg

* Total dividend up 8.5 pct to 8.91 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 19.2 pct to 171.7 mln stg

* Catalogue revenue increased by 17.4 pct on a reported basis to 159.0 mln stg (FY 2015: 135.4 mln stg)

* FY total revenue increased on a reported basis by 19.2 pct to 171.7 mln stg(FY 2015: 144.0 mln stg). On a CER basis increase was 15.9 pct

* FY reported EBITDA margin was 33.6 pct(FY 2015: 37.3 pct) Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.9 pct (FY 2015: 37.6 pct), movement reflects expected operational investment in Firefly and AxioMx and impact of foreign exchange rate movements

* Proposed full year dividend increased by 8.5 pct to 8.91 pence per share (FY 2015: 8.21 pence)

* FY slight reduction in gross margin at 70.2 pct due to exchange rates (FY 2015: 70.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)