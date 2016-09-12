FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Abcam says FY revenue up 19.2 pct to 171.1 mln stg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abcam says FY revenue up 19.2 pct to 171.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :

* Preliminary results

* Final dividend 6.556 pence per share

* FY pretax profit 45.4 mln stg

* Total dividend up 8.5 pct to 8.91 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 19.2 pct to 171.7 mln stg

* Catalogue revenue increased by 17.4 pct on a reported basis to 159.0 mln stg (FY 2015: 135.4 mln stg)

* FY total revenue increased on a reported basis by 19.2 pct to 171.7 mln stg(FY 2015: 144.0 mln stg). On a CER basis increase was 15.9 pct

* FY reported EBITDA margin was 33.6 pct(FY 2015: 37.3 pct) Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.9 pct (FY 2015: 37.6 pct), movement reflects expected operational investment in Firefly and AxioMx and impact of foreign exchange rate movements

* Proposed full year dividend increased by 8.5 pct to 8.91 pence per share (FY 2015: 8.21 pence)

* FY slight reduction in gross margin at 70.2 pct due to exchange rates (FY 2015: 70.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.