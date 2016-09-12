FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HarbourVest makes 1.02 bln stg cash offer for SVG Capital
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
September 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HarbourVest makes 1.02 bln stg cash offer for SVG Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - HarbourVest Structured Solutions III

* Full and final cash offer for svg capital plc

* Today a full and final cash offer to be made by harbourvest bidco for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of svg capital

* Under terms SVG Capital shareholders will receive 650 pence in cash for each share; valuing svg capital at about 1.02 billion stg

* Final offer price of 650 pence for each share represents: premium of about 14.7 pct over closing price of 566.5 pence on Sept. 9

* Offer is expressed to be final, which means under city code that it cannot be increased.

* Dover Street IX fund has agreed to finance, by one or more capital contributions into HarbourVest bidco, entire cash consideration

* Hopes to work closely with management team of SVG Capital to transition co during change of ownership before undertaking period of review Source text for Eikon:

