BRIEF-HarbourVest makes 1.02 bln stg cash offer for SVG Capital

Sept 12 (Reuters) - HarbourVest Structured Solutions III

* Full and final cash offer for svg capital plc

* Today a full and final cash offer to be made by harbourvest bidco for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of svg capital

* Under terms SVG Capital shareholders will receive 650 pence in cash for each share; valuing svg capital at about 1.02 billion stg

* Final offer price of 650 pence for each share represents: premium of about 14.7 pct over closing price of 566.5 pence on Sept. 9

* Offer is expressed to be final, which means under city code that it cannot be increased.

* Dover Street IX fund has agreed to finance, by one or more capital contributions into HarbourVest bidco, entire cash consideration

* Hopes to work closely with management team of SVG Capital to transition co during change of ownership before undertaking period of review Source text for Eikon: