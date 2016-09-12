FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit resolves upon a capital increase
September 12, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit resolves upon a capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Resolves upon a capital increase of up to 17,715,032 new shares

* New shares will have a notional value of 1.00 euro each and carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2016

* Subscription price per new share is 9.40 euros, which corresponds to a discount of 8.4 percent to XETRA-closing price of shares on September 9, 2016 (10.26 euros)

* Gross proceeds for company expected to amount to about 166.5 million euros ($187.35 million)

* Intends to principally use proceeds of offering to finance acquisitions of additional properties in accordance with Hamborner's corporate strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

