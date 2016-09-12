FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital launches cash capital increase
September 12, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital launches cash capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Ag

* Launches cash capital increase by up to 6,085,583 new shares with shareholder subscription rights

* Net proceeds are intended to finance further growth, especially by way of co-investments

* Principal shareholders to waive subscription rights for pre-placement of approx. 3.5 million new shares with institutional investors to be launched this evening

* Placement price for new shares to be determined by way of accelerated bookbuilding process as part of pre-placement

* Subscription price for rights offering to be identical to placement price of pre-placement

* Subscription period expected to begin on Sept. 14 and to conclude on Sept. 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

