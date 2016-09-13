FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocean Yield successfully places new unsecured bond
September 13, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocean Yield successfully places new unsecured bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ocean Yield ASA :

* Said on Monday had successfully completed new unsecured bond issue of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($91.2 million)

* Bond's maturity date is Sept. 2021, coupon 3 months NIBOR + 4.50 pct p.a. with quarterly interest payments

* Net proceeds to be used to refinance existing debt from Aker ASA, finance future growth and for general corporate purposes

* Said had concurrently repurchased 245.5 million crowns of OCY 02 with maturity in 2019 and 92.5 million crowns of OCY 03 with maturity in 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2220 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
