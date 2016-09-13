BRIEF-Hilton Food sees FY results in line with expectations

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 4.6 penceper share

* Half year revenue rose 9.1 pct to 631.9 million stg

* For 28 weeks to July 17 operating profit 17.3 mln stg versus 13.7 mln stg

* For 28 weeks to July 17 profit before tax 16.7 mln stg versus 13.2 mln stg

* Interim dividend to be paid on Dec 2 2016 4.6p versus 4.1p

* Good turnover growth enhanced by favourable currency translation (up 5.3 pct on a constant currency basis)

* Group expects results for full year to be in line with board's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)