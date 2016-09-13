FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion H1 revenue jumps 20 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion H1 revenue jumps 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 20 percent to 970.6 million stg

* Another record result for half year with group profit before tax and exceptional items increased by a further 66%

* Further strong like for like sales growth

* Interim dividend increased by 4.2% from 1.20p to 1.25p with cash retained in group

* H1 total group revenue increased by 20% in period to £970.6 million (2015: £809.9 million)

* Like for like sales for 26 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by approximately 10%

* Total gross margin of 48.1% was 0.7% higher than prior year (2015: 47.4%)

* Adjusted earnings per ordinary share before exceptional items have increased by 60% to 29.83p (2015: 18.62p).

* Basic earnings per ordinary share have increased by 69% to 29.83p (2015: 17.62p).

* Given importance of christmas in context of overall result, we do not believe that it is appropriate to issue an update on trading since period end

* However, notwithstanding demanding comparatives going forward following strong revenue growth in previous three years, positive nature of trading in second half to date is encouraging.

* Will provide an update on trading in early january after our key christmas trading period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.