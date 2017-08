Sept 13 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Successfully completes pre-placement of capital increase

* Order book oversubscribed at placement price

* Placement and subscription price for new shares set at 6.00 euros

* Is expected to generate approximately 36.5 million euros ($40.98 million) in gross issue proceeds from this capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)