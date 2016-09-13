FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology Q2 consolidated revenues down 7 pct at 16.065 mln euros
September 13, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology Q2 consolidated revenues down 7 pct at 16.065 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Releases financial figures for operating business for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 consolidated revenues of 16.065 million euros ($18.04 million). This equates to a decrease of 1.218 million euros or -7 pct compared to previous year

* Business unit SYSTEMS generated Q2 revenues of 14.421 million euros, which equates to a growth of 3.7 pct compared to same period of previous year

* During Q2 of 2016, EBITDA for business unit SYSTEMS was negative with -0.661 million euros compared to -0.623 million euros of same period last year

* Business unit MANUFACTURING posted Q2 revenues of altogether 4.397 million euros and was hence 13 pct below same quarter of previous year

* For Q3, we expect an increase in revenue and results in this business area

* In business unit SERVICE, SUCONI service reported revenues of 0.468 million euros in Q2, which corresponds to an increase by approx. 6 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
