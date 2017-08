Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ado Properties Sarl

* Launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering

* Issuance of 5,600,001 new shares, representing approximately 14.5 pct of currently issued share capital

* ADO Group Ltd has committed to support ADO Properties in its capital increase by purchasing shares pro-rata to its current c. 37 pct shareholding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)