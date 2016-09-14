FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gerry Weber 9-mth result swings to loss of EUR 4.0 mln
September 14, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber 9-mth result swings to loss of EUR 4.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG :

* Sales revenues up 1.3 percent to 638.5 million euros ($716.46 million) in first nine months of 2015/16

* High negative effects and depreciation/amortisation in connection with realignment weighed on earnings

* Group's EBITDA dropped from 63.0 million euros to 40.7 million euros in first nine months of 2015/16

* EBIT dropped sharply from 38.0 million euros to 0.6 million euros in first nine months of 2015/16

* 9-month net loss 4.0 million euros versus profit 22.2 million euros year ago

* Is upholding its full year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
