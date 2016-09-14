FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dunelm says full year revenue up 7.1 pct to 880.9 million pounds
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dunelm says full year revenue up 7.1 pct to 880.9 million pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* Final dividend 19.1 penceper share

* Total dividend 56.6 penceper share

* Preliminary results for 52 weeks to 2 july 2016

* Continued delivery across all three areas of growth strategy:

* 23.2 pct growth in home delivery sales (52 week basis), now accounting for 7.0 pct of total revenue (fy15: 6.1pct);

* Six new openings in year (including two relocations), increasing footprint to 152 superstores; nine new stores contractually committed.

* Progress on eight key initiatives to support growth strategy and to build a world class operating model in a low cost environment:

* Reduction in stock holding by £16.5m (12.4pct) through improved retail disciplines

* Strong free cashflow, up 26.9pct to £110.4m

* Special distribution during period of 31.5p per share (£63.8m)

* Recommended final dividend of 19.1p per share (fy15: 16.0p), increasing full year dividend to 25.1p (fy15: 21.5p), an increase of 16.7pct for full year

* On a consistent 52-week basis, we grew our total sales by 7.1pct

* 1pct growth in our like-for-like store sales

* Fy total revenues of £880.9m versus £835.8m

* Fy operating profit at £129.3m versus £122.5m

* Fy profit before tax at £128.9m versus £122.6m

* Fy like-for-like growth of +2.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.