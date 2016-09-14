FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance Pharma says H1 pretax profit up 113 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc :

* Interim results

* H1 pretax profit rose 113 pct to 11.7 mln stg

* H1 revenue rose 104 pct to 46.4 mln stg

* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 0.403p (H1 2015: 0.366p)

* Weakening of sterling against euro and us dollar that developed during half year had effect of increasing sales by 2 pct

* UK remains our largest territory returning sales of 24.0 mln stg (H1 2015: 18.3 mln stg)

* We will be investing in Diclectin to provide a new platform for future growth

* Still too early to assess long-term impact of UK's decision to renegotiate its relationship with European Union

* However, with operations in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, we do not expect market access to be a problem - and all our licences are held within individual member states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
