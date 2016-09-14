BRIEF-Pure Gym says intends to float on London Stock Exchange

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pure Gym Group Plc:

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Offer is expected to raise gross primary proceeds of 190 mln stg

* As a result of offer and associated refinancing, conditional upon admission, group's indebtedness will be substantially reduced

* Jefferies International, J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse acting as joint bookrunners