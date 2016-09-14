BRIEF-Haldex board says ZF bid offers more certainty than Knorr-Bremse's

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* Statement by the board of Baldex in relation to the increased offer by ZF of SEK 110.00 per share

* Says board notes that ZF's offer provides shareholders with significantly greater deal certainty than Knorr-Bremse's offer

* Says in board's opinion, which is based on advice from its legal advisers, there is a significant risk that Knorr-Bremse's rival offer may require a lengthy review

* Says there is considerable uncertainty whether a Knorr-Bremse transaction will close at all, including because competition authorities could seek divestitures or other remedies

* Says based on the above, the board unanimously recommends the Haldex shareholders to accept the increased offer by ZF