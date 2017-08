Sept 16 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Concludes buy-back of own shares

* During the period June 3-September 15, Fingerprint Cards bought back a total of 10 228 000 shares, equivalent to 3% of the total number of shares, for a total price of SEK 1,032 mln

* The average price was SEK 101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: