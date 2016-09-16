BRIEF-Phoenix confirms talks on potential acquisition of Abbey Life

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Notes recent media speculation regarding a possible acquisition of Abbey Life and confirms that it is evaluating a potential deal

* Phoenix continues to explore further acquisition opportunities in UK closed life sector

* There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction.

* Phoenix is in advanced discussions with Deutsche Bank in relation to a possible acquisition of Abbey Life (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)