September 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse increases cash offer for Haldex to 125 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG

* Increases cash offer to the shareholders of Haldex to SEK 125 per share and reduces the minimum acceptance level condition

* Says increased offer values Haldex at SEK 5,526,996,250

* Says we now hold shareholdings in Haldex of 11.35 percent

* Says minimum acceptance level condition in offer is reduced so that offer is conditional upon being accepted to such extent that Knorr-Bremse becomes owner of more than 50 per cent of shares in Haldex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

