FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Leroey Seafood offers to buy remaining shares in Havfisk and Norway Seafoods
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leroey Seafood offers to buy remaining shares in Havfisk and Norway Seafoods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa :

* Launched a mandatory offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Havfisk ASA.

* The offer price is NOK 36.50 per share

* The acceptance period is from 19 September 2016 to 17 October 2016 at 18:00 CET, subject to extension.

* Lerøy has today launched a voluntary offer to acquire all shares in Norway Seafoods Group AS.

* The offer price is NOK 1.00 per share

* The offer period is from 19 September 2016 to 17 October 2016 at 18:00 CET, subject to extension.

* Lerøy has engaged DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Financial Advisors and Receiving Agents in connection with the mandatory offer on Havfisk ASA and voluntary offer on Norway Seafoods Group AS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.