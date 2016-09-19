BRIEF-Haldex board recommends ZF bid despite higher offer from Knorr-Bremse

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Haldex

* Statement by the Board of Directors of Haldex in relation to the increased public cash offer by Knorr-Bremse

* Says Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously recommends the shareholders of Haldex not to accept the increased offer made by Knorr-Bremse

* Says board has unanimously decided to recommend haldex shareholders to accept increased offer by ZF of SEK 120.00 per haldex share

* Haldex says chairman of Haldex, Goran Carlson, has sold his shares in Haldex, representing approximately 5.7% of total number of shares and votes in Haldex, to ZF

* The Board has appointed Magnus Johansson as acting chairman for the purpose of handling the Board’s decisions in relation to the ongoing offers for Haldex

* The board has concluded that there is a very real and material risk that Knorr-Bremse's offer would fail to complete after a lengthy and disruptive review process and that Knorr-Bremse has done nothing to eliminate or reduce this risk, which under Knorr-Bremse's offer would ultimately be borne by the Haldex shareholders