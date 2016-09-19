FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Anoto further reduces costs; names Anna Belfrage interim CFO
#Office Equipment
September 19, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anoto further reduces costs; names Anna Belfrage interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Further reduces costs and enhances its management committee and informs of a change in the board

* Over next few weeks will finish integrating product development, support, and operations functions of its Livescribe acquisition into its global organization

* Consolidation will eliminate overhead associated with two offices, increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance customer service

* Anna Belfrage has joined Anoto as interim CFO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
