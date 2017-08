Sept 19 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* UET United Electronic Technology fully integrates operating companies via capital increase and reduces liabilities.

* Capital increase of 3.0 million euros ($3.35 million)against contributions in kind

* Reduction of liabilities by 7.0 million euros

* Closing of capital increase is scheduled for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)