FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Balder says aquires properties for SEK 4,150 million, issues shares
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Balder says aquires properties for SEK 4,150 million, issues shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Balder says:

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all the properties in the I.A Hedin Fastighet AB group from Anders Hedin Invest AB.

* The agreed value of the properties will amount to SEK 4,150 million after completion of ongoing new and re-constructions.

* The lettable area amounts to 290,000 square meters and is fully leased primarily to the Hedin Bil group on triple net lease agreements.

* The average maturity of the leases is in excess of 11 years and the initial annual rental income amounts to SEK 276 million.

* Partial payment for the acquired properties will be paid to Anders Hedin Invest AB through a set-off issue of 4,602,515 ordinary shares of Class B amounting to SEK 1,098,950,000.

* The subscription price in the set-off issue will amount to approximately SEK 239 per Class B ordinary share, representing the volume weighted average price of Balder's Class B ordinary share during the period from August 29, 2016 until September 16, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BALDb.ST ] (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.