BRIEF-French Connection says H1 revenue at 69.2 mln stg vs 75.8 mln stg yr ago

Sept 20 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc :

* H1 pretax loss 7.9 mln stg versus 7.9 mln stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue 69.2 mln stg versus 75.8 mln stg year ago

* Overall revenue down 2.3 pct on a square footage reduction of 15.8 pct

* Composite gross margin of 46.0 pct (2015: 45.5 pct) reflecting higher proportion of retail sales within group revenue

* Closing net cash of 7.7 mln stg (2015: 15.0 mln stg) and no debt

* "Although overall performance for first half has been disappointing, retail result has been particularly pleasing when compared to last year in what has been a difficult retail environment"

* Performance in wholesale and licensing has been more challenging but we have started to see an improvement recently and expect to see a recovery in second half

* As ever, overall result will be dependent on christmas trading period but second half of year has started well"

* In line with normal cycle that we would expect, wholesale side of business has been much more challenging in both UK/Europe and especially in North America

* Ecommerce revenue increased to represent 26.5 pct of group retail revenue (2015: 22.3 pct) with mobile and tablet sales making up 50 pct of ecommerce revenue (2015: 47 pct)

* Retail improvement driven by strong LFL performance with UK/Europe stores up 6.5 pct

* Continued strong performance in first six weeks of second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)