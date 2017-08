Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aevis Victoria SA :

* Issues bonds of 130 million Swiss francs ($132.94 million)

* Has successfully issued a 6-year 130 million Swiss francs straight bond with a coupon of 2.00 pct

* Net proceeds of senior bond will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes