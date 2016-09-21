BRIEF-DVB Bank says adjusts 2016 outlook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* Adjustment of forecast for 2016

* Now expects a consolidated net loss for 2016 that is predicted to be in a double-digit million euro range

* No longer anticipates that it can achieve consolidated net income for 2016 financial year that approaches net income of previous year, as originally forecast

* From today's perspective, 2016 aggregate loan loss provisioning will exceed previous year's level

* From today's perspective, 2016 aggregate loan loss provisioning will exceed previous year's level

* No longer anticipates being able to achieve financial management indicators - return on equity (before taxes), cost/income ratio, and economic value added - as forecast for 2016 financial year