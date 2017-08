Sept 21 (Reuters) - RNTS Media NV :

* Directorate change: RNTS Media board appoints Ziv Elul as COO and CEO-designate

* Following an initial transition period, Ziv will succeed Andreas Bodczek as CEO, who will in turn be appointed group president and will continue to serve on management board