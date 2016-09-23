FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smiths to sell artificial lift business for $39.5 mln
September 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Smiths to sell artificial lift business for $39.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc :

* Smiths group to divest artificial lift business

* Agreement to sell its artificial lift business, part of John Crane Division, to Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC

* Total gross consideration payable at completion is $39.5m in cash

* Management team will transfer with business

* Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by end of calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
