BRIEF-BRAIN appoints Frank Goebel to management board

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brain AG

* Changes in the brain management board

* Decided to appoint Frank Goebel, since February 2015 Managing Director of B.R.A.I.N. Capital GmbH, to the Management Board of BRAIN AG

* Frank Goebel will be appointed to executive board of brain ag, starting from Nov. 1. He will take over responsibility for subsidiaries from Eric Marks

* After 2017 annual general meeting, Frank Goebel will additionally assume CFO responsibilities of Dr Georg Kellinghusen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)