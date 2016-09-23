FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BRAIN appoints Frank Goebel to management board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brain AG

* Changes in the brain management board

* Decided to appoint Frank Goebel, since February 2015 Managing Director of B.R.A.I.N. Capital GmbH, to the Management Board of BRAIN AG

* Frank Goebel will be appointed to executive board of brain ag, starting from Nov. 1. He will take over responsibility for subsidiaries from Eric Marks

* After 2017 annual general meeting, Frank Goebel will additionally assume CFO responsibilities of Dr Georg Kellinghusen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

