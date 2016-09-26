BRIEF-Stroeer sees FY 2017 revenue between 1.2 bln to 1.3 bln euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Stroeer SE & Co KGaA :

* Ströer announces its first guidance for 2017 and confirms guidance for 2016 as well as dividend policy

* For 2017, board of management of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is forecasting revenue between 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion euros based on organic revenue growth in mid to high single-digit percentage range

* Confirming unchanged dividend policy for coming years with a dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 50% (prior year: 36%)

* Operational EBITDA of over 320 million euros is projected for 2017, also net of any contributions from future acquisitions

* Operational EBITDA of over 320 million euros is projected for 2017, also net of any contributions from future acquisitions

* Board of management also expects dividend per share for 2016 to increase significantly by around 40 pct to an unprecedented 1 euro