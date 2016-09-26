FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Stroeer sees FY 2017 revenue between 1.2 bln to 1.3 bln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
September 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stroeer sees FY 2017 revenue between 1.2 bln to 1.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Stroeer SE & Co KGaA :

* Ströer announces its first guidance for 2017 and confirms guidance for 2016 as well as dividend policy

* For 2017, board of management of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is forecasting revenue between 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion euros based on organic revenue growth in mid to high single-digit percentage range

* Confirming unchanged dividend policy for coming years with a dividend payout ratio of between 25% and 50% (prior year: 36%)

* Operational EBITDA of over 320 million euros is projected for 2017, also net of any contributions from future acquisitions

* Board of management also expects dividend per share for 2016 to increase significantly by around 40 pct to an unprecedented 1 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.