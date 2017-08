Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nolato AB

* Says acquires Swiss company Treff

* Says the company's sales for 2016 are estimated at just over SEK 450 million, with an EBITDA margin of around 11.5 pct

* Says the acquisition will be financed using existing credit agreements