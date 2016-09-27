BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling says Statoil cancels West Epsilon contract

Sept 27 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Says has received notice of early contract cancellation for the West Epsilon rig from Statoil

* Says the West Epsilon was originally contracted for drilling services in Norway until the end of December 2016 and the early cancellation will be effective upon concluding its current activities in mid-October

* Says will receive a lump sum payment of approximately $11 million

* Says the West Epsilon is currently being marketed for new employment