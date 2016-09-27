BRIEF-Fair Value Reit sells three retail properties in North Rhine-Westphalia

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* Fair Value Reit sells three retail properties in North Rhine-Westphalia for a profit

* Property in Lippetal-herzfeld: sales proceeds of 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million)

* Two properties were acquired by a company belonging to Kaufland group. At a total of 5.5 million euros, sale proceeds for two properties before marketing costs exceeded current carrying amounts by an aggregated 18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)