FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wolseley to close 80 branches, one distribution centre in UK
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolseley to close 80 branches, one distribution centre in UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc

* Final dividend 66.72 penceper share

* Total dividend 100 penceper share

* FY revenue 4.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 2.4 pct

* Gross margin of 28.3 pct, 0.3 pct ahead of last year

* Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook

* Expect to incur restructuring charges of about 100 mln stg of which 70 mln stg is cash

* Closure of around 80 branches and one distribution centre in the UK unit is expected to lead to up to 800 job losses

* Like-For-Like revenue growth in new financial year has been 1.5 per cent for group and 4.5 per cent in U.S.

* Changes in foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 552 mln stg, trading profit by 46 mln stg and net debt by 149 mln stg

* Net debt of 936 mln stg (2015: 805 mln stg) after 538 mln stg of dividends and share buybacks

* Record trading profit of 917 mln stg

* Demand across our markets remains mixed, with some uncertainty in economic outlook - CEO

* Confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead

* Are confident that Wolseley will make further progress in year ahead - CEO

* Transformation will take two to three years and is expected to generate 25 mln stg to 30 mln stg of annualised cost savings when complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.