BRIEF-Steinhoff announces capital increase, issues 332 mln new shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* Steinhoff announces a capital increase

* Says 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v. ("upington"), a company ultimately controlled by a family trust of dr christo wiese, steinhoff's largest shareholder and chairman of steinhoff's supervisory board

* Says an additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares ( "placing shares") will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild

* Says 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited

* Says aggregate number of new ordinary shares to be issued in connection with subscriptions and upsize facility amounts to 332 million new shares and represents 8.5 per cent

* Says total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million