Sept 28 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Q-Free Open Roadsis close to entering into final contract to implement and maintain Advanced Transportation Management System in US

* Order value will be about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($24.62 million), contract will have duration of four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1220 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)