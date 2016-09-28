FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZF says will not raise its SEK 120/shr bid for Haldex
September 28, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZF says will not raise its SEK 120/shr bid for Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ZF Friedrichshafen AG

* Says its offer period soon to end - recommended offer of SEK 120 in cash per share in Haldex is final and will not be raised

* Says offer period for ZF's recommended offer of SEK 120 in cash per share to end on 3 october 2016

* Says ZF will not waive 50 percent acceptance level

* Says the offer period, which ends on 3 October 2016, will not be extended unless all the conditions for the Offer have been met including the requirement to acquire more than 50 percent of the total number of shares in Haldex (on a fully diluted basis)

* Says has already received all the necessary antitrust clearances, allowing for a quick completion of the Offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

