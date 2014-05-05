CORRECTED-Alstria Office has lower Q1 sales, maintains year forecast

(Corrects second paragraph to read “funds from operations” instead of “funds from operations operating profit”)

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - German real estate investment trust Alstria Office REIT AG posted lower first-quarter sales on Monday, though stuck to its full-year forecast.

First-quarter sales eased 1.4 percent to 25.9 million euros ($36 million) while funds from operations (FFO) fell 8.5 percent to 12.7 million euros, the company said.

The company repeated its forecast for sales this year of 102 million euros and an FFO result of 47 million euros.

Last year it recorded total revenue of 104.2 million euros and an FFO result of 45.3 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)